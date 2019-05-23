IndyCar driver paralyzed in crash shares inspiring video of him walking without help

DENVER, Co. — It’s been a long road to recovery for IndyCar driver Robert Wickens, who became paralyzed back in 2018.

It happened during a horrific crash at the Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania, according to CNN.

The 30-year-old has been in a wheelchair ever since and has been working hard to regain the use of his legs.

On Thursday, he shared an inspiring video on Facebook that is leaving fans in awe.

It shows him slowly climbing the steps to a plane without any assistance.

He wrote, “What a difference two months has made. I boarded this plane for the season opener in St. Pete. Karli Woods was moving my legs, I had people supporting my body. Today I boarded the same plane fully independently. Now I am a perfectionist so I wasn’t happy with my first and last step! I had a good few days back at rehab, but now it’s time for the #indy500! #thisismay#recovery #spinalcordinjury”

Wickens has said in previous interviews that he hopes to race again some day.