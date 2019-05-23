I-TEAM: Man caught on camera groping woman on RTA bus in Cleveland; suspect now in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The I-TEAM has obtained exclusive video showing a woman being groped on an RTA bus and what she did afterwards to get justice.

It happened on the #22 line on Cleveland’s west side.

The video shows a woman sit down by herself and then a man stands over her.

She can be heard saying comments including, “Oh, my gosh!", "I don’t want to deal with you.", " Don’t touch me, either.”

You can see the man reach over to her with his hand as he starts to walk away.

The woman moves to a different seat, but the man moves too and puts a hand on her shoulder.

She said, “Quit! You just don’t get it.”

She then tells the driver she needs to get off the bus. The driver offers to call Transit Police, but the woman calls police as soon as she gets off instead.

The woman tells a dispatcher, “He just followed me. He kept touching me. He tried to kiss me. I have no clue who this guy is. He did the same thing yesterday.”

Cleveland Police contacted Transit Police. They quickly caught up to the bus and there, they questioned and arrested Deonte Worley.

The I-TEAM checked the record of Worley and found convictions for drugs, burglary, domestic violence, a weapons case and a prior sex case for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He did not get labeled a sex offender for that or ordered to check in with the sheriff's department.

RTA said Transit Police responded right away and officers made the arrest within minutes.

Worley now sits in jail indicted on a felony sex charge. He is pleading not guilty.