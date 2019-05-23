× Free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy to visit Browns

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns will host free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy on Friday.

General manager John Dorsey confirmed the visit to reports after the 2021 NFL Draft news conference on Thursday.

“Like I’ve always told you, I will turn over every stone and it just so happens he’ll be in the city of Cleveland tomorrow,” Dorsey said on Thursday. “Let’s just see what happens. It’s just a visit.”

McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowler, was released by the Buccaneers this week. Over nine season with Tampa Bay, he logged more than 50 sacks and nearly 300 tackles.

He was the third overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

