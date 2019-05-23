Free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy to visit Browns

Posted 5:09 pm, May 23, 2019, by

Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 31-24. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns will host free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy on Friday.

General manager John Dorsey confirmed the visit to reports after the 2021 NFL Draft news conference on Thursday.

“Like I’ve always told you, I will turn over every stone and it just so happens he’ll be in the city of Cleveland tomorrow,” Dorsey said on Thursday. “Let’s just see what happens. It’s just a visit.”

McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowler, was released by the Buccaneers this week. Over nine season with Tampa Bay, he logged more than 50 sacks and nearly 300 tackles.

He was the third overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.