Fox Recipe Box: Chocolate Avocado Mousse

CLEVELAND, Oh — Attention all chocolate lovers who are looking for a healthy indulgence! Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer learned how to make a Chocolate Avocado Mouse from Lake Health dietitian Melinda Wivell. This recipe is just one of the delicious and healthy recipes Melinda will be sharing at her upcoming class ‘Cooking for Wellness’. Click here for more information.

Chocolate Avocado Mousse

Yield: 4 generous servings; Prep Time: 5 minutes; Total Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

¼ cup dark chocolate chips (at least 60% dark)

2 large, ripe avocados (about 8 ounces each)

¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

3-4 tablespoons of milk of choice

½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

¼ cup agave or maple syrup sweetener

For serving: fresh raspberries, sliced strawberries, whipped cream, or shredded coconut

Directions:

Place chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave for about 15 seconds, or until chocolate is completely melted. Being careful not to burn chocolate. Remove from microwave and stir until smooth. Let cool until slightly warm. Halve and pit the avocados, scooping flesh into a food processor. Add the melted chocolate, cocoa powder, sweetener, milk, and vanilla extract. Blend until well-combined and has a creamy consistency. Enjoy immediately as a pudding, or for a thicker, mousse-like consistency, refrigerate until well chilled, 2 hours or overnight. Serve with toppings of choice. The mousse can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts per Serving:

Serving Size: a generous 1/4 cup; Amount per Serving: Calories: 235 Total Fat: 16.2g Saturated Fat: 3.5g Cholesterol: 0mg Sodium: 17 mg Carbohydrates: 26.2g Fiber: 8.4g Sugar: 14.4g Protein: 3.3g

Recipe adapted from http://www.chocolatecoveredkatie.com