Eastside Market celebrates grand opening

CLEVELAND-- The new Eastside Market celebrated its grand opening Thursday morning in Cleveland's Glenville neighborhood.

The market, located at St. Clair Avenue and East 105th Street, is emphasizing fresh and healthy foods.

"While this innovative concept may be small in its footprint but big in its vision, we took great care to ensure our most vulnerable populations would have access to and could benefit from these healthy living choices," said Willie Austin, president and CEO of Northeast Ohio Neighborhood Health Services.

The grocery store offers local produce, meats and homemade soups, as well as a full-service deli. There are also plans for a community room, wellness center and demonstration kitchen.

The original Eastside Market opened in 1988 and used booths of individual vendors, like the West Side Market. It closed after 19 years.

"I remembered looking at this closed building and I remember the joy I had when we cut the ribbon back in '88. It's not easy bringing grocery stores into the inner-city," said Councilman Jeff Johnson. "I remember all of the grocery store that we had. And they all began to leave."

