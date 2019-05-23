Disciplinary hearing for Warren worker after I-Team investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARREN-- A FOX 8 I-Team investigation led to administrative charges being filed against a city worker.

Celestino DiVieste, an operations worker, is now facing administrative charges of gross misuse of city equipment, gross neglect of duty, and being absent without leave. That's according to a pre-disciplinary letter from Warren City Director of Public Service and Safety Enzo Cantalamessa.

A pre-disciplinary hearing was held Thursday. No decision has been made.

The letter states that on May 13, the city was made aware that on May 3 DiVieste, "Drove and used a city-owned vehicle, for non-work related use.”

That's the same day the FOX 8 I-Team investigation aired showing DiVieste spending close to two hours at a restaurant.

The I-Team went to Warren after several sources sent us pictures of a city truck driven by DiVieste sitting in the parking lot at a local restaurant for possibly hours on several different days. Some of the pictures were taken last year, some in April and May of this year.

DiVieste didn't want to answer questions when we found that he spent about two hours inside the restaurant on May 3, when he was suppose to be working.

DiVieste accused us of making up the story and said he was only inside the restaurant for his lunch break. According to his union contract, he gets 30 minutes for lunch.

The I-Team has video showing DiVieste pulling into the parking lot at 10:45 a.m., and then about an hour later, moving his truck from the back parking lot to the side of the business. He left the restaurant at 12:30 p.m.

“This time away from the job site was long enough to require leave,” the pre-disciplinary letter stated.