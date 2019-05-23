Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner reports 7 overdose deaths in 2 days

CLEVELAND– Seven people died from overdoses in the county over a two-day period, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Testing will confirm what drugs are responsible, but fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine, is suspected.

“The recent spike in overdose deaths, which has also been noted across Ohio, is concerning and still likely a result of fentanyl. Fentanyl is continuing to impact our communities, both in the City of Cleveland and suburbs,” said Dr. Thomas Gilson, in a statement on Thursday.

The medical examiner encourages anyone suffering from addiction seek help from the ADAMHS Board of Cuyahoga County and Project DAWN.

“While we do not advocate using illegal drugs, someone addicted should avoid using drugs alone. Having someone in the vicinity to use naloxone and call 911 may save your life,” Gilson said.