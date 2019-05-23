Cloudy but comfortable & bright forecast for your Friday

Posted 10:54 pm, May 23, 2019, by , Updated at 10:55PM, May 23, 2019

CLEVELAND -- The thunderstorms from Thursday morning brought in drier breezes on the afternoon along with partly cloudy skies. The clearing skies will lower the overnight temperatures back into the 50s.

Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hourly Forecast:

A gradual increase of clouds Friday will not distract from the overall very comfortable and bright day.

The weekend will be somewhat muggy and have chances of thunderstorms especially in the late afternoon. Good news is that Memorial Day has the best chance at being sunny and drier.

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

More weather information, here.

