Cloudy but comfortable & bright forecast for your Friday

CLEVELAND -- The thunderstorms from Thursday morning brought in drier breezes on the afternoon along with partly cloudy skies. The clearing skies will lower the overnight temperatures back into the 50s.

A gradual increase of clouds Friday will not distract from the overall very comfortable and bright day.

The weekend will be somewhat muggy and have chances of thunderstorms especially in the late afternoon. Good news is that Memorial Day has the best chance at being sunny and drier.

