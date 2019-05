Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting Rick Kemm as one of Cleveland's Own today.

Rick is the executive director of the May Dugan Center on Cleveland's near west side.

The center is a lifeline for 10,000 individuals and families who need access to programs that will improve their lives.

Rick has been a fixture in Cleveland's non-profit sector for nearly 30 years.

***To nominate a person, place or organization to be Cleveland's Own click here**