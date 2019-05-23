Cleveland police work to ID murder suspect with street name ‘Jaydo’

Posted 1:34 pm, May 23, 2019, by , Updated at 01:35PM, May 23, 2019

“Jaydo” (Photo courtesy: Cleveland police)

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police needs the public’s help identifying a murder suspect.

A man was shot and killed while in the driver’s seat of a car on Fortune Avenue near Bosworth Road on April 9. Witnesses reported seeing suspects running from the scene after the shots were fired.

The suspect goes by the street name “Jaydo,” according to police. He is known to frequent the areas of Denison Avenue, West 28th Street and West 117th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 216-623-5464.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.