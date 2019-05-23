Canton police cruisers collide, crash into home; two officers suffer minor injuries

CANTON, Ohio– Two Canton police officers received minor injuries after colliding and crashing into a home.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, two Canton police cruisers were responding to a report of a vehicle suspected in an earlier shooting, but were not pursuing the vehicle.

An officer in a cruiser traveling northbound on Lincoln Avenue NW reported that he slowed for a stop sign but did not stop, looked both ways and began to accelerate.

The cruiser collided with a second Canton cruiser traveling eastbound on 4th Street NW, which did not have a stop sign, investigators said.

The cruisers went off the roadway, with one of them crashing into a home’s garage, causing substantial damage to the garage and cruisers, according to investigators.

Troopers said two officers received minor injuries and were treated at the scene, and no one in the house was hurt.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it is not issuing any citations since the officers were in the performance of their duties, responding to a shooting suspect.