× ‘Caffeine is bad for the baby’: Barista accused of shaming pregnant woman who ordered coffee

A pregnant woman who went to Starbucks for some coffee was reportedly shamed for ordering a caffeinated beverage.

FOX News reports the woman went to the coffee shop in the U.K. and ordered a caramel macchiato.

After she placed her order, the male barista reportedly asked her if she would rather have a “decaf” because “caffeine is bad for the baby.”

Another woman claimed she heard the whole thing happen and tweeted about what she referred to as “womb bothering.”

The woman said the employee tried to convince the pregnant woman for several minutes to give up her caffeinated drink. The woman told him it was fine and that she has one a day.

Unbelievable bit of womb bothering in Starbucks at services . A pregnant woman got her Caramel Macchiato and the guy behind the counter said ‘Oh , it’s for you . Do you want me to make a decaf?’ She said ‘No, thanks’ Him ‘No I should because caffeine is bad for the baby’ — Tiffany Stevenson (@tiffstevenson) May 18, 2019

Her ‘It’s fine I have one a day’ Him ‘But…you shouldn’t’ Me *almost spontaneously combusting* ‘Are you a man , telling a woman what she should and shouldn’t have during a pregnancy? Then he says ‘Oh just because it’s bad for the baby so that’s why I’m saying it’ — Tiffany Stevenson (@tiffstevenson) May 18, 2019

Starbucks told FOX News they are investigating the incident.

The National Institute of Health reportedly advises no more than 300 milligrams of caffeine per day.

FOX News says, according to to nutritional information posted online, a caffeinated caramel macchiato from Starbucks contains about 150 milligrams of caffeine.