Antique shop in Ashtabula named after a dog

Posted 10:57 am, May 23, 2019, by

Who doesn't love a good treasure hunt? That's exactly what you'll find at Fat Sally's Warehouse in Ashtabula.  Saturday the shop is hosting a special event called Sally has Fleas. facebook.com/FatSallysWarehouse

