Willoughby police: Driver hit speeds up to 100 mph in construction zone on I-90, nearly hitting officer, construction workers

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio - Willoughby police say just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, a vehicle started driving through a closed portion of a construction zone on I-90.

According to Willoughby police, when the officer posted at the construction zone stopped the vehicle and asked the driver for her license, she sped away while he was standing at the window, nearly knocking him down.

Police say she drove through the construction zone at speeds of 100 mph, driving dangerously close to construction workers.

The driver exited toward Mentor, where Mentor police were able to hit her tires with a spike strip.

The driver kept going very slowly and ended up in her driveway, according to Willoughby police.

Police say after a struggle the driver was taken into custody.

Cassidy L. Bittner, 34, is being held without bond at the Lake County jail.

She's being held on a number of charges, including felonny fleeing, willful endangerment and OVI.

