Will Cleveland host the NFL Draft in 2021? We could find out this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio - 600,000 visitors flocked to Nashville for this year's draft.

The city of Cleveland is hoping to put on a party for hundreds of thousands in the future.

The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission partnered with the Cleveland Browns for a bid to host the NFL Draft.

“We’re confident in our city and our proposal, and feel Cleveland has a great chance at securing this event. We expect to hear soon if our city will be awarded a draft,” said David Gilbert, president and CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, in a statement on Tuesday.

Cleveland was passed over in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

We could find out this week if the city will host in 2021. It was around this time in 2018 that Nashville learned it would be hosting the NFL Draft.

Las Vegas will host the 2020 NFL Draft.

