Video shows deer turn aggressive in Ohio park

PLAIN CITY, Ohio– Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks posted video of an aggressive deer on Tuesday.

The deer charged at a visitor on the disc golf course of Glacier Ridge Metro Park this week.

“During fawn rearing season, deer are typically secretive but on occasion, when they feel a threat to their young, can be aggressive,” the metro parks said. It’s likely there were fawns nearby.

Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks said the wooded section of the course and put up signs, warning other visitors.

Warning: Video contains strong language.

