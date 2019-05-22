VIDEO: Ashtabula man captures footage of Oklahoma storms, some residents forced to leave homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY — Waterlogged parts of the central U.S. braced Wednesday for more rain, following days of severe storms that have battered Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma and caused at least three deaths.

Authorities urged residents of several small towns in Oklahoma and Kansas to leave their homes as rivers and streams rose. In the Missouri capital of Jefferson City, the mayor issued a mandatory evacuation for an area involving a handful of homes. The city's airport also has been evacuated.

The Arkansas River was approaching historic highs, while the already high Missouri and Mississippi Rivers were again rising after a multi-day stretch of storms that produced dozens of tornadoes.

Justin Fickinger, of Ashtabula, provided FOX 8 with footage of a potential tornado that occurred about 20 miles southwest of Beggs, Oklahoma.

Fickinger was chasing storms Wednesday when he saw what he believes to be an EF2 storm around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He says that he witnessed two tornadoes Wednesday afternoon, one of which he thinks may even have been an EF3.

Forecasters predicted parts of Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas could see more severe weather Wednesday night into Thursday.

Officials report that this week's storms have caused at least four weather-related deaths.