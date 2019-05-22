Vehicle hits worker on I-480, leaves scene

BROOKLYN, Ohio– A worker was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 480.

It happened in the westbound lanes near Ridge Road in Brooklyn early Wednesday morning.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said a crew from Dura Mark Inc. was pavement stripping when the worker was struck. The driver left the scene.

“This serves as yet another reminder of the importance of slowing down and moving over for all roadside workers,” said Amanda McFarland, ODOT spokeswoman.

ODOT said it does not have any traffic cameras in the area that recorded the incident.