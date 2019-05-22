Tour the new Meijer store in Avon

Posted 10:57 am, May 22, 2019, by

Meijer has opened three new locations in Northeast Ohio. We had the chance to tour the Avon store.  The other new stores are in Mentor and Stow. As an added bonus for Northeast Ohio, Meijer is offering a $49 flash sale on home delivery and pick up services. The deal expires June 4th, 2019. www.Meijer.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.