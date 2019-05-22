Meijer has opened three new locations in Northeast Ohio. We had the chance to tour the Avon store. The other new stores are in Mentor and Stow. As an added bonus for Northeast Ohio, Meijer is offering a $49 flash sale on home delivery and pick up services. The deal expires June 4th, 2019. www.Meijer.com
Tour the new Meijer store in Avon
Meijer’s 3 new supercenters open Tuesday
Show Info: May 22, 2019
Meijer announces opening date for 3 supercenters in Northeast Ohio
Meijer launches home delivery service in suburban Cleveland
