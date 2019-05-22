× Teen driver mode allows parents to track how their kids are doing behind the wheel

One car maker is offering parents some peace of mind when their teens are behind the wheel.

Chevrolet offers “Teen Driver Technology” in its vehicles.

On its website, Chevy describes it as “an available built-in system that helps you coach your new driver — even when you’re not there. It lets you set a speed alert, a volume limit and more — and with the industry’s first and only in-vehicle report card, it’s easy to track your teen’s driving performance.”

Chevy says the mode also offers an industry-first: Buckle to Drive feature which reportedly temporarily blocks the car from shifting into gear if the teen’s seat belt isn’t buckled.

The feature is available on the 2020 Traverse, Malibu and Colorado.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teenagers in the U.S.; six teens ages 16 to 19 die every day from motor vehicle injuries.

NPR said Chevy’s safety engineer, Tricia Morrow, said in a statement the hope for the teen driving feature is that it “will help guide more young drivers to wear their seat belts and encourage positive conversations among teens, their peers and parents.”

**Read more, here**