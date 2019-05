× Tailgate to celebrate Cleveland landing 2021 NFL Draft

CLEVELAND– Why wait until 2021 to throw a party?

There will be a tailgate party to celebrate Cleveland hosting the 2021 NFL Draft on Public Square on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Destination Cleveland, the city’s tourism bureau, said fans can expect food, beer and music, as well as appearances from the Cleveland Browns mascots.

