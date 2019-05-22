Suspects accused of carjacking, kidnapping woman one hour after release from jail; search underway in Portage County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio - Less than an hour after they were released from the Portage County Jail, a man and woman are accused of carjacking an elderly couple and kidnapping the 72-year-old woman.

32-year-old Christopher Michael Hastings and 28-year-old Margaret Ann Hayes asked the Koerber family for a ride and then hopped into the family's silver 2014 Ford Flex and took off Monday.

72-year-old Donna Koerber was in the back seat.

Dispatcher: "911, where is your emergency?”

Caller: “Somebody stole our car... My wife's in the back seat and they took off with it."

While Donna's husband, Larry, called for help, she tried to escape, but could not unlock the door. She said the two dropped her off on a road about a mile away from home.

Koerber sat there for nearly 3 hours before anyone stopped to help.

Koerber was transported to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center as a precaution and later released.

Sheriff David Doak said the suspects took Koerber’s cell phone and purse.

Arrest warrants have been issued for both Hastings and Hayes on felony charges of abduction and auto theft.

Authorities continue to look for them and the Ford Flex, which has a Vietnam Veterans license plate of 857-YUS.