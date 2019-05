LAURENS COUNTY, Georgia – Bryce Evans will receive his high school diploma next week at East Laurens High School.

At one point, that seemed impossible.

Evans says his mom was in and out of jail his whole life, according to WMAZ.

He got a job but was feeling overwhelmed. So at 14, he considered dropping out because he needed money to send his mom.

But he stuck with it.

Now, Evans’ mom is out of jail.

He says he’s planning to go to massage therapy school in Atlanta.