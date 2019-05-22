Stepping up safety: Lyft to add panic button for riders

Concerns over safety during ridesharing trips has Lyft increasing its safety measures.
Lyft is adding an in-app panic button for riders who need to call 9-1-1.
The rideshare giant also plans to include an enlarged version of a driver's license plate number in the app, in hopes to prevent passengers from getting into the wrong vehicle.
The new safety feature additions come weeks after a University of South Carolina student was murdered by someone posing as a rideshare driver.
Lyft also plans to offer sexual harassment prevention training to drivers.
Uber also made safety changes following what happened to the South Carolina student and is reminding people of four key safety tips.
- Uber sends you the vehicle's license plate when you book the fare so that you can match it to the car.
- They also send you a picture of your driver, so you can match it to the driver before you get into the vehicle.
- Uber says you should also share your trip status with a friend or relative. You can do that by clicking on the share status option on the app once the fare has started.
- Uber also reminds riders the most important tip is to never give your name first when you open the door. Ask the driver their name and who they are picking up.