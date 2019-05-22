Stepping up safety: Lyft to add panic button for riders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Concerns over safety during ridesharing trips has Lyft increasing its safety measures.

Lyft is adding an in-app panic button for riders who need to call 9-1-1.

The rideshare giant also plans to include an enlarged version of a driver's license plate number in the app, in hopes to prevent passengers from getting into the wrong vehicle.

The new safety feature additions come weeks after a University of South Carolina student was murdered by someone posing as a rideshare driver.

Lyft also plans to offer sexual harassment prevention training to drivers.

Uber also made safety changes following what happened to the South Carolina student and is reminding people of four key safety tips.