Show Info: May 22, 2019

David’s Salsa Salad

David kicked off the show with a great recipe for Memorial Day weekend. Click here for his recipe.

Tour the brand new Meijer

Meijer has opened three new locations in Northeast Ohio. We had the chance to tour the Avon store. The other new stores are in Mentor and Stow. As an added bonus for Northeast Ohio, Meijer is offering a $49 flash sale on home delivery and pick up services. The deal expires June 4th, 2019. www.Meijer.com

Easy, indoor planters

Succulents are a great way to bring a little green indoors. Katie Cutshaw from Elsewhere Botanicals explained how to plant a pot. She will be at Pint Sized this Saturday night at Bottlehouse Brewery in Cleveland. www.Facebook.com/ElsewhereBotanicals

One of a kind art

When it comes to their creations, no two are the same. No Rulz Art specializes in tie-dye clothing. They will be at the Hessler Street Fair this year as well as many of the Wildroots Markets. https://norulzart.com/

Sip on Summer

Carlos Ramos from The Tea Lab shared his picks for summer. He featured dark chocolate, pina colada and root beer flavored tea. https://tealabcle.com/

Sun Screen 101

The Cleveland Clinic shared tips for protecting your skin all year long and especially in summer. They are also encouraging women to get health screenings – including getting your skin checked! https://health.clevelandclinic.org/you-first-womens-health/

Eat more, weight less

By choosing the right foods you can actually eat more and weigh less. You can learn more on her website. https://www.kellybailey.fit/