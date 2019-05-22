Sheriff: Baby girl dies after 5 hours in Florida daycare van

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Authorities say an infant has died after being left in a hot van for hours outside a Florida daycare.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office posted on Twitter that the 5-month-old girl was discovered Wednesday afternoon outside a Jacksonville daycare facility.

Investigators say the girl's mother had called the daycare to check on her, and an employee said she didn't know the child was there. Officials say the mother then rushed over and found the girl in the van. Officials say the child had been in the hot vehicle for about five hours.

Temperatures in the area reportedly reached as high as 92 degrees on Wednesday.

Rescue workers responded and took the girl to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No charges were immediately filed. Investigators said they didn't know why or how the child was left in the vehicle.

According to the daycare center's website, it opened in 2015 and has programs ranging from after-school care for school age children to care for infants beginning at 6 weeks old. The center cares for around 14 children.

The facility has not commented on this investigation.

On average, 38 children die each year in hot cars, according to the safety organization Kids and Cars. Last year the fatalities were the highest recorded with 52 deaths. Between 1998 and 2018, Florida had the second highest deaths with 88, according to NoHeatStroke.org.