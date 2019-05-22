President Trump refuses to negotiate policy with Democrats during investigation

President Donald Trump speaks about Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election in the Rose Garden at the White House May 22, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump responded to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying he was engaged in a cover up. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is blasting Democratic leaders after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused him of engaging in a cover-up.

Trump on Wednesday made a surprise appearance in the Rose Garden after cutting short an infrastructure meeting with Democratic leaders.

He appeared behind a sign that listed the cost of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe and Trump’s slogans of “No Collusion” and “No Obstruction.”

Trump said, “I don’t do cover-ups” and declared that Democrats had to choose whether to investigate him or work together on the country’s priorities.

The president has long criticized the Mueller probe and the Democratic investigations.

Democrats are frustrated with the White House’s efforts to block their investigations and stymie their oversight responsibilities.

