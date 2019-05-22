Police search for missing 26-year-old Medina woman

MEDINA, Ohio — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

26-year-old Tywanna Allison went missing on May 10 in Medina, according to authorities.

She is 5’10” tall and weighs 190 pounds. She has black hair and a tattoo of a peace symbol on her right wrist. Police say she has a large birth mark on her right thigh and a scar on the left side of her face near her chin.

She was believed to be driving a dark green four-door Toyota with temporary Ohio license plate H149524.

Anyone with information regarding Allison’s whereabouts or has seen or heard from her since May 10 is asked to contact the Medina Police Department at (330) 725-7777.

