Parents say they want their kids on a career path by age 5

Posted 7:48 am, May 22, 2019

New research shows parents have an idea of what they want you to be when you grow up.

A study of 2,000 parents found age 5 is the time American parents believe is ideal to get their children started on their future career path.

56% of parents in the study also had a specific career in mind for their child.

The top jobs are engineer, doctor and web developer/programmer.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of the Toy Association, found that written and oral communication (60%), tech/computer literacy (58%), and mathematics (57%) were the skills parents believe are most important for children to learn in their formative years in order to succeed in the future.

