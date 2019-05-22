Painesville woman running from police stops in her driveway, arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAINESVILLE, Ohio - Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Willoughby police began pursuing a driver on reports of speeding through a construction zone.

Willoughby police called in other agencies to help.

Mentor police put out a spike strip and deflated the car's tires.

The driver kept going, slowly, for a few more miles and eventually pulled into a driveway in the 1500 block of Mentor Avenue in Painesville.

Police say the woman lives in the home.

She was taken into custody.

No word on what charges she faces.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Mentor police and Painesville police assisted Willoughby police in the pursuit.