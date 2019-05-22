Nevada bill removing abortion restrictions heads to state Senate

Nevada is bucking a national trend of implementing new abortion restrictions.

Tuesday, the state Assembly passed a law removing requirements.

According to NPR, the measure repeals a requirement that women seeking an abortion have to be counseled on “physical and emotional implications” of having the procedure.

It also decriminalizes supplying a woman with medication to induce an abortion without the advice of a dotor.

In addition, the bill removes a requirement that a physician determine a woman’s age and marital status before performing an abortion.

“When the rest of the country may feel hopeless, may feel bleak, they should look to Nevada as the shining beacon that we are for women’s rights,” Democratic Sen. Yvanna Cancela told supporters of the bill outside the Nevada legislature before the vote, The Associated Press reported.

The Nevada Assembly is the country’s first majority-female state legislature.

The bill passed 27-13. All but one Democrat voted in favor. Every Republican voted against the measure.

The bill now goes back to the state Senate, which had already passed a similar version, before going to the desk of Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, who supports abortion rights.