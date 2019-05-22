× Mossman’s Salsa Salad

Mossman’s Salsa Salad

1 15 oz. can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 15 oz. can pinto beans, drained and rinsed

1 15 oz. can white cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

2 c. frozen corn thawed and sautéed in a tbs of olive oil

1 red pepper, seeded and diced

1 green pepper, seeded and diced

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced

½ red onion diced

1 mango diced

1 avocado diced

½ c. Chopped cilantro

*optional 6 slices of crispy bacon crumbled

Dressing :

2 limes juiced

1 clove garlic crushed and minced

1 ½ tsp kosher salt

½ tsp cumin

½ tsp black pepper

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

¼ c. Olive oil

Garnish: crumbled crispy tortilla chips

Prepare dressing first. Place all the ingredients for dressing except the olive oil in a medium bowl. Whisk in olive oil and set aside.

Assemble and toss all the salad ingredients in a large bowl.

Give dressing a good shake or whisk and dress the salad. Garnish with crispy tortilla chips or strips and serve.

Enjoy!