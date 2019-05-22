Mossman’s Salsa Salad

1 15 oz. can black beans, drained and rinsed
1 15 oz. can pinto beans, drained and rinsed
1 15 oz. can white cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
2 c. frozen corn thawed and sautéed in a tbs of olive oil
1 red pepper, seeded and diced
1 green pepper, seeded and diced
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced
½ red onion diced
1 mango diced
1 avocado diced
½ c.  Chopped cilantro
*optional 6 slices of crispy bacon crumbled

Dressing:
2 limes juiced
1 clove garlic crushed and minced
1 ½ tsp kosher salt
½  tsp cumin
½ tsp black pepper
¼ tsp cayenne pepper
¼ c. Olive oil

Garnish: crumbled crispy tortilla chips

Prepare dressing first.  Place all the ingredients for dressing except the olive oil in a medium bowl. Whisk in olive oil and set aside.

Assemble and toss all the salad ingredients in a large bowl.

Give dressing a good shake or whisk and dress the salad.  Garnish with crispy tortilla chips or strips and serve.

Enjoy!

