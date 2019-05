Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Samaria Hinton, 14, was last seen October 24 in Cleveland wearing a red, white and blue jacket and jeans.

Samaria is 5'3" and weighs about 130 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please call the Cuyahoga County Sheriff at 216-348-4232.

