CLEVELAND-National Weather Service Cleveland shared radar images Tuesday night of “everyone’s favorite insect.”

In a tweet, NWS said it was watching the insects battling the wind along the lake.

“We see higher values of differential reflectivity (right image), meaning the targets are larger horizontally than vertically.”

They used the hashtag midges.

We are currently watching everyone's favorite insect battling the wind here along the lake. We see higher values of differential reflectivity (right image), meaning the targets are larger horizontally than vertically. #OHwx #CLEwx #midges pic.twitter.com/C81yEyy0mY — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) May 22, 2019

