Indians designate outfielder Carlos Gonzalez for assignment

Carlos Gonzalez #24 of the Cleveland Indians reacts as he runs out a pop fly with men on base to end the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field on May 05, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND— The Cleveland Indians designated Carlos Gonzalez for assignment after the veteran outfielder failed to produce for a team that has struggled offensively all season.

Gonzalez, who signed a minor-league contract in spring training, batted .210 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 30 games. The left-handed hitter, 33, played the last 11 seasons for the Colorado Rockies.

Manager Terry Francona said it was difficult to part ways with Gonzalez, but the Indians want to give more playing time to Jordan Luplow and Oscar Mercado, both right-handed hitters.

Francona said catcher Roberto Perez, who left Tuesday’s game after being struck on the mask with a foul tip, will not go on the concussion list. Perez underwent a series of tests and will be out for a couple of days.

Catcher Eric Haase was recalled from Triple-A Columbus. The moves were made prior to Wednesday’s game against Oakland.

