‘I want some answers’: Mother seeking justice after son seriously hurt in shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Friends and family of Romell Langford Jr. are hanging up posters with hopes of finding whoever shot him.

The shooting happened at the house where Langford lived on Colonnade Road on January 23.

"He was shot in the head and the groin," said Latisha Powell, Romell's mother.

He survived the shooting but was seriously injured and is still recovering.

"It is a long recovery and I want some answers," Powell said. "I want to know who would go out of the way and put a gun to my son's head and shoot him at point blank range."

Detectives are trying to track down witnesses and talk to anyone who has any information on the shooting.

"Police need information to try and resolve this case. There is obviously a dangerous shooter out there," said Captain Richard McIntosh of the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department CrimeStoppers Unit.

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible for the shooting.

"My son said if anything ever happened to him he wanted me to fight for him," Powell said. "And that's all I have been doing since day one of this shooting."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.