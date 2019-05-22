I-TEAM: Video shows investigators breaking up suspected dog fighting in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has obtained exclusive Cleveland Police body camera video of investigators seizing dogs after a 911 call about dog fighting.

It happened two weeks ago near Bosworth Road and Lorain Avenue on the west side.

"They have two pit bulls that are attacking another dog. It’s two pit bulls attacking a smaller dog. Chasing it and pulling it apart and the owner’s just watching," the caller told 911.

An animal control officer at the scene then tells police officers, "But I need all the dogs. They're bloodied. They were all bloodied as a I walked up there."

Investigators seized three dogs.

In the video, a man at the home appears to be furious when hearing witnesses shot video of what they saw and called police.

The investigation began with animal control officers, but the I-TEAM has learned the case has been handed over to a Cleveland Police detective and could lead to felony charges.

So far, no charges have been filed.

The video shows a man at the home walking out one of the dogs, which appeared to be bloodied.

The property has signs in the front and back saying 'private property and no trespassing.'

The I-TEAM also discovered in the weeks after the call to police, the dog owner gave up his rights to the animals. They have since been euthanized.