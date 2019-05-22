I-Team: Sex investigation inside Cuyahoga County Justice Center

CLEVELAND-The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a Cuyahoga County court worker has resigned in the midst of an investigation into a report of a sexual encounter inside the Justice Center.

A Court spokesman says the employee worked as a grand jury clerk, and he resigned a week ago.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department has completed an investigation into what happened, and that investigation has been turned over to prosecutors for review to decide if there should be any criminal charges.

On Wednesday, a sheriff’s department incident report was not available. But multiple sources confirm an investigation involving alleged sexual activity.

The court spokesman said the court would have no comment other than confirming the employee’s job and his current status.

We are not naming the person with the investigation still pending.