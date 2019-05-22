× I-Team: Cuyahoga County Jail whistleblower fights back after losing job

CLEVELAND- A former medical official at the Cuyahoga County Jail, who spoke out against Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish’s administration, has filed a lawsuit against Cuyahoga County, MetroHealth, Budish, and several others.

Gary Brack, R.N., filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas court stating several claims including wrongful termination, retaliation, and violation of constitutional rights.

A year ago, the FOX 8 I -TEAM revealed, Gary Brack went before a county council committee and said there is a shortage of nurses, and there is not enough security for medical staff. Brack boldly pointed the finger directly at Ken Mills, the director of the jail. After Brack spoke out, that ultimately led to months of investigations into jail operations and conditions by US Marshals, a grand jury, prosecutors and others. In recent months, nine inmates have even died.

As a result, jail officials have been hit with criminal charges, plus Cuyahoga County leaders have promised sweeping reforms at the lock-up.

And now comes the lawsuit from Gary Brack.

The suit state’s Brack, “was a caring nursing director who was fired for speaking up at a public hearing about a healthcare crisis that thus far has left a trail of nine corpses at the Cuyahoga County jail. His candid answers to County legislators triggered malfeasance investigations, a string of public-corruption indictments, and renewed cries for County reform.”

A video recording of the meeting last year showed Brack telling County Council members, “The eye-rolling, the body language, the body movement. I’ve never in my professional career witnessed that. Total disrespect. There seems to be passive-aggressive behavior. What the director tells us is not what pans out.”

Brack was actually employed by MetroHealth Medical Center. He’d been working as the interim director of Ambulatory Care at the jail.

The lawsuit further states,

“Nurse Brack’s testimony exposed Mills’s persistent interference with and disdain for vital matters of inmate health and nurse safety that threatened lives under Nurse Brack’s care. His testimony was explicitly personal and remarkably restrained, as his colleagues emphasized when they erupted in protest at his removal. Nurse Brack had a moral and ethical obligation to report problems that interfered with patient care, but he did not complain about Mills’s homophobic abuse. Instead, he focused on the issue the Council probed: what was the relationship like between County and MetroHealth partners and did it interfere with medical care? As he testified, based on his personal opinion, healthcare services were impaired by Mills’s flagrant disrespect for Sheriff Pinkney.”

And last year Brack told FOX 8, “After speaking to the county council meeting about the injustices that are going on with the sheriff’s department, I was removed from my position.”

At the time, a spokesperson for Cuyahoga County confirmed the county did ask the hospital to remove Brack from his position citing “a lack of trusting relationships and good working relationships.”

We have reached out to the County and MetroHealth for comment on the new lawsuit.

Brack and his attorney, Subodh Chandra, will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon.