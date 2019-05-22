Grab your umbrella! Thunderstorms kick start your Thursday morning

CLEVELAND -- The bulk of Wednesday night will settle into a quiet, humid, and warm pattern with the last of the showers moving out.

 

Overall overnight temperatures will stay warm, and for the first time this season, humid.

Take a look at your hourly forecast:

Thursday morning northeast Ohioans can expect a thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Temperatures are finally above average going into the ‘unofficial’ beginning of summer, that is, the holiday weekend. Although we are starting to see summer-like temperatures, thunderstorms will occasionally be lighting up on the radar. No one day will be a wash-out, but there will be enough potential to keep an eye on our FOX 8 Radar APP if you have plans.

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

