FOX 8 gets sneak peak of Cedar Point’s newest attraction ‘Forbidden Frontier’

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- Cedar Point is home to some of the world's tallest, fastest, and steepest roller coasters, but the park's newest addition is a vast departure from its iconic thrill rides.

"Forbidden Frontier" gives visitors a chance to slow down and literally become an interactive part of the attraction itself.

The stage is set as a western settlers town, which is occupied by two different clans called the "Wapis" and "Cayugas."

One of the clans wants to preserve the natural slow pace of the imaginary town. The other favors progress.

The two sides compete for a treasure map through good natured games.

Guests can join in the competition by trying to help one of the two sides beat the other in different games, including a wagon pull, 'Edda says, dueling dice and more.

Along the journey, they can also interact with the characters and participate in numerous other games and activities, including a huge cargo net playground, panning for gold, playing a round of nine-pins, and even story telling.

"It's not like a roller coaster where you can say its this high or this fast. That's easy, this is difficult because it's a living breathing story throughout the day and depending on how you talk to people that live there that could change the story and they have to think off the top of their heads," said Tony Clark, Cedar Point's Director of Communication.

Clark said the new attraction is intended to appeal to families with youngsters who cannot ride the coasters or to others who choose not to ride them.

How much or how little guests participate in the attraction is up to them.

"You can walk through you can try everything and do everything or you can just sit there and watch people have a good time you can use it however you like," said Clark.