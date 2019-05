Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Fox 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting the Providence House as one of 'Cleveland's Own.'

Since 1981, the Providence House has been committed to keeping children safe and families together.

It offers emergency shelter to nearly 400 children each year and served more than 8 thousand families since opening its doors.

***To nominate a person, place or organization to be one of 'Cleveland's Own,' click here***