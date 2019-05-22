Cleveland Metroparks unveils new Euclid Beach Pier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A new pier complete with views of downtown Cleveland, the sunset and features that pay homage to the history of Euclid Beach Park is now open.

The Cleveland Metroparks' grand opening of the pier in the Euclid Creek Reservation was set for Wednesday morning.

The 315-foot-pier partially extends over lake Erie and is the latest addition in a series of ongoing park improvements that began in 2013, when the Cleveland Metroparks acquired that portion of lakefront. The pier itself was designed for the views.

"By design, it went out over the lake and bends," said Zimmerman. "Most (piers) are perpendicular. To really connect the vision into downtown and the sunsets are absolutely fantastic on this side of town."

The grand opening celebration is set from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include samples of the upcoming summer programming, including an African drum circle and urban line dance instruction along with rides in the Euclid Beach rocket car. Euclid Beach Park is located at 16301 Lakeshore Blvd., Cleveland.

Brian Zimmerman, Cleveland Metroparks CEO, said the pier is "really a community asset here."

There are three arches along the pier with iron work featuring different decades in the park's history. The first pays homage to the original dance hall, with dancers and horses. The pier transitions with a second arch honoring the famous amusement park, and a third that features boats, birds, butterflies and people fishing.

"Really again paying respect to Lake Erie," said Zimmerman.

In the days of the amusement park, said Zimmerman, there was a spinning water swing right off the lak. There is now a large circle of grass in that area where visitors can sit in the sun or do other activities. There's also a Destination Cleveland sign, a bridge and a swimming area. Solar lights power the lighting in the area.

