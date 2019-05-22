× Cleveland Marathon to award medal to family of woman who died

CLEVELAND– The Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon will present the family of Taylor Ceepo with a half-marathon medal.

The 22-year-old recent graduate of Walsh University died after collapsing less than a mile from the finish line on Sunday.

“On behalf of the entire Cleveland Marathon staff, our hearts ache for the family and friends of Taylor Ceepo. The entire running community has been touched by her story and pained by her loss,” the Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon said.

“We continue to keep this beautiful young woman and her family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Marathon officials said they will make a donation to Akron Children’s Hospital in honor of Ceepo’s memory.

Continuing coverage of this story here