Cleveland Cavs eliminates Cavaliers Girls in favor of co-ed dance team

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers is revamping their in-game entertainment teams.

On Wednesday, the Cavs announced the new, co-ed Cavs PowerHouse Dance Team, which is described as, “A competitive level precision team specializing in high-energy tricks, tumbling and extremely dynamic choreography.”

Also new are the Cavs Dancing Dads, the all-kids Cavs Star Squad and the acrobatic Pogoliers. The Cleveland Monsters hockey team will also transition to a co-ed group, called the Monsters Top Line Dance Team.

Absent from the plans is the all-female Cavaliers Girls dance team.

“Our dance and entertainment teams are always evolving, and we want them to reflect the most contemporary and innovative approach to crowd engagement and entertainment we can provide,” said Senior Manager of Dance and Entertainment Katie Gibbons, in a news release.

“We’re very excited to introduce fans to these new concepts and teams as we continue to strive to have the best and most diverse fan experience in the NBA, AHL and NBA G League.”

The Scream Team, a group of street dancers, will return for its 15th season. The drum line team the QStix will also be back with under a new name, 216Stix, because of the change from Quicken Loans Arena to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Information on auditioning with the Cavaliers and Monsters is available online. Participants are encouraged to register ahead of time.

