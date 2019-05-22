× ‘We are incredibly honored’: Cleveland awarded 2021 NFL Draft

CLEVELAND– The city of Cleveland was awarded the 2021 NFL Draft during the league’s spring meetings on Wednesday.

The NFL, Cleveland Browns, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland will host a news conference on the announcement at 3 p.m. Thursday in Public Square.

“Cleveland has a passionate fan base and the city offers distinctive iconic locations and attractions that will bring the NFL Draft experience to fans in unique and exciting ways,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

“We look forward to collaborating with the Cleveland Browns, the City of Cleveland, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland to celebrate the achievements of the next generation of players and create a memorable fan experience.”

The event will include the NFL Draft Experience, a free, three-day football festival. It features autograph sessions, photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and interactive exhibits.

“We are incredibly honored to be able to showcase the City of Cleveland and the passion of Browns fans through the unique international platform the NFL Draft provides,” said Dee and Jimmy Haslam, Browns owners.

The combined entry of Cleveland and Canton was passed over in 2018, 2019 and 2020, with Arlington, Nashville and Las Vegas hosting, respectively.

