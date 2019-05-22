Chick-fil-A employee changes customer’s flat tire in drive-thru line

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. – It’s no secret that Chick-fil-A is all about excellent customer service, but one employee at a Tennessee location went above and beyond to help a customer out.

Brian Hall was waiting in the drive-thru at the chain restaurant’s East Ridge, Tennessee location on May 11 when he got a flat tire, according to his Facebook post.

That’s when an unnamed employee came to assist.

“My tire somehow went flat in the drive through so they rushed out to replace it for me with their hydraulic Jack,” Hall wrote.

Hall shared a photo of the caring employee in action with FOX 8.

Not only did the employee make sure Hall was able to get back on the road, the establishment wouldn’t let him leave without replacing his meal with fresh, hot food.

“They brought my food out to me then after it was done replaced my food with new fresh food so it wouldn’t be cold and put two cookies in there for free!” Hall explained, “Those people are truly doing the lord’s work over there!”

However, this isn’t the first time a Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to serve as an impromptu pit crew.

According to the chain’s blog, back in 2017 a franchise operator in Denver saw a stalled call in the drive-thru. The operator and other employees pushed the car to the parking lot and jumped it. They then provided the customers with their “usual order” once they realized they were regulars. Later that same day, the same group of employees helped a local journalist change a flat tire in the parking lot.

