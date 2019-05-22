Celine Dion recreates iconic ‘Titanic’ scene with James Corden for ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Posted 6:10 am, May 22, 2019, by


LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Celine Dion is the queen of power ballads.

She’s bringing the drama to Carpool Karaoke for the Late Late Show with James Corden.

In an unusual tour of Las Vegas, Celine and James give away some of the singer’s beloved shoes to people on the strip.

According to Corden, Celine’s assistants say she has 10,000 pairs.

Celine gives a powerful rendition of “Baby Shark.”

But the highlight of the tour is the performance of “My Heart Will Go On.”

Corden joined Celine to recreate the iconic scene from the 1997 movie “Titanic.”

The pair embraced at the front of a boat as it cruised around the Fountains of Bellagio.

The legendary singer is ending her Las Vegas residency in June after 8 years.

She’s playing a show at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in October.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 36.169941 by -115.139830.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.