Celine Dion recreates iconic ‘Titanic’ scene with James Corden for ‘Carpool Karaoke’



LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Celine Dion is the queen of power ballads.

She’s bringing the drama to Carpool Karaoke for the Late Late Show with James Corden.

In an unusual tour of Las Vegas, Celine and James give away some of the singer’s beloved shoes to people on the strip.

According to Corden, Celine’s assistants say she has 10,000 pairs.

Celine gives a powerful rendition of “Baby Shark.”

But the highlight of the tour is the performance of “My Heart Will Go On.”

Corden joined Celine to recreate the iconic scene from the 1997 movie “Titanic.”

The pair embraced at the front of a boat as it cruised around the Fountains of Bellagio.

The legendary singer is ending her Las Vegas residency in June after 8 years.

She’s playing a show at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in October.