Canton police find shooting victim in street

Posted 9:17 am, May 22, 2019, by

CANTON, Ohio – Canton police are investigating a shooting death Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Canton Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of Spring Ave. N.E. around 1:38 a.m.

Police officers found a man dead in the roadway.

He had been shot in the head.

The victim was transported to Mercy Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The victim has not been identified.

If you have any information, call Canton police at (330)489-3144.

Google Map for coordinates 40.809898 by -81.366215.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.