Canton police find shooting victim in street

CANTON, Ohio – Canton police are investigating a shooting death Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Canton Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of Spring Ave. N.E. around 1:38 a.m.

Police officers found a man dead in the roadway.

He had been shot in the head.

The victim was transported to Mercy Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The victim has not been identified.

If you have any information, call Canton police at (330)489-3144.