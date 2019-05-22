× Bureau of Land Management to pay you $1,000 to adopt a wild horse, burro

WASHINGTON — The government is offering $1,000 to qualified people who adopt a wild horse or burro, which is a small donkey.

According to the , the incentive program was launched in response to horsesUS ‘ overpopulation on rangelands and in off-range holding facilities.

The incentive program encourages qualified people to adopt one or more wild horse or burro.

Qualified adopters are eligible to receive $500 within 60 days of adoption and an additional $500 within 60 days of titling for each animal.

Qualified adopters must meet standard requirements for owning and caring for a wild horse and burro, including specific facility parameters to ensure the safety and health of the animals.

Taxpayers reportedly pay nearly $50 million yearly to maintain off-range holding facilities. However, due to the facilities’ high costs and the growing number of non-adopted or unsold animals, the Bureau’s ability to reduce over-population has been hindered.

Potential adopters are required to pay a minimum $25 adoption fee per animal and must complete an application proving they can feed and provide humane care to the animals. They must also agree to adhering to the prohibited acts and titling requirements.

Those interested in adopting a wild horse or burro under the incentive program are asked to visit the or call 866-468-7826 to learn more about the program’s guidelines and requirements.